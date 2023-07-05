Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 9th Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81,376 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,669,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 763,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 122,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,373. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.