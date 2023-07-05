Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.42

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $16.56. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 204,462 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -184.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,863,000 after purchasing an additional 497,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,669,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

