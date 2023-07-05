Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,531,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 7,405,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 476.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYUF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEYUF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,857. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.