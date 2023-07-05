Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $7.95 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

