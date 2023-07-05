Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. 74,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

