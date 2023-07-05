Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 288,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,485. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.