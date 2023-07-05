KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $994,307.05

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $994,307.05 and $28.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,356.47 or 1.00025376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,929,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,929,718 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,929,718.77477595. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00815595 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

