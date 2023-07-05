Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.7 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $8.47 on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $141.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

