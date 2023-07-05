KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KLDiscovery Stock Performance

KLDiscovery stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.17. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.66 million for the quarter. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the preservation, collection, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); EDR, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

