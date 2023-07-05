KonPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $495,836.60 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $53.16 million and approximately $495,836.60 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KonPay has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

