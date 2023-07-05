Kooman & Associates Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 449.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,101 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 7.7% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.86% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,410 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DUHP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 123,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,126. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

