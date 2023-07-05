Kooman & Associates Invests $203,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.60. 1,421,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

