Kooman & Associates Sells 1,210 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Kooman & Associates reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 164,835 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

