Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.