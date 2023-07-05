Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
