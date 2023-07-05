Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,254 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

