Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 6.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.