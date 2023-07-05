Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.