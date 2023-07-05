Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $0.86

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $144,921.25 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.86659246 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $136,523.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

