Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,865 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $606,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $445,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $905,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 33.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,776. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -270.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.