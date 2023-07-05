Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

