Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.