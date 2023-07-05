Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 4,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the first quarter worth $314,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Learn CW Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. Learn CW Investment has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Learn CW Investment Company Profile

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.