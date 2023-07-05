Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 110.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Lennar

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

