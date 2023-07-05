LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. LG Display shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
LG Display Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in LG Display by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
