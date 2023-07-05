LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPLFree Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. LG Display shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

LG Display (NYSE:LPLFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in LG Display by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.