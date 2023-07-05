LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.04. LG Display shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 28,508 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

LG Display Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in LG Display by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

