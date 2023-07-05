Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Reduced by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 4.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 398.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 340,336 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $26,815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

