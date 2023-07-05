Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.22

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.22 and traded as high as $28.65. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 497,285 shares changing hands.
Liberty Tax Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $463.66 million, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 0.48.
About Liberty Tax
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
