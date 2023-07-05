LifeMD, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Insider Activity at LifeMD

In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

