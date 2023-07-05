Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,664. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $542.57 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $553.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

