Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

BJ opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.