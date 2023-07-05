Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NEE stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.