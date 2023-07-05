Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3,499.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.