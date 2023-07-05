Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $650.99 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $651.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

