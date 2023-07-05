Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 68.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TH stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 78.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

