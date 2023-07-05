Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $150.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

