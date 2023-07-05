LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 20,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.02. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -233.33%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in LifeVantage by 23.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
