Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $65.38. 118,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 481,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

LNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

