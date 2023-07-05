Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,831,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,184,421 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Lilium Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $18,468,000,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

