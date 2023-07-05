Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,831,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 3,184,421 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.78.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
