LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Purchases A$23,725.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVHFree Report) insider Michael Rennie purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,725.00 ($15,816.67).

LiveHire Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

About LiveHire



LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LiveHire (ASX:LVH)

