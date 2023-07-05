LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Purchases A$23,725.00 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Free Report) insider Michael Rennie purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,725.00 ($15,816.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

