LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Purchases A$23,725.00 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Free Report) insider Michael Rennie purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,725.00 ($15,816.67).
LiveHire Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
About LiveHire
