LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

