LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Down 28.4% in June

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL Flooring stock remained flat at $3.83 during trading on Tuesday. 258,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $116.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.07.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

