Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 272,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 305,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on Lomiko Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

