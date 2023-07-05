Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

