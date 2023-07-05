Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

