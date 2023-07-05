Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.22 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,447 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

