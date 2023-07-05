Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.