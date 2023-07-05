Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of LCID opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lucid Group has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $21.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 481,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 256,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 229,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

