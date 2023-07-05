LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 1,138,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Read More
