LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 1,138,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.