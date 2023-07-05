Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.76 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.761 per share on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.73.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.