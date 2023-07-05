MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,601. The firm has a market cap of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

