MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 305.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 2.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.10.

ENPH stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $166.12. 529,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,036. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.