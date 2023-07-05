MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,471. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.